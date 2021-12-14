TheStreet Lowers Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a b rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.92.

AMCR stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Amcor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Amcor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Amcor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Amcor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 391,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

