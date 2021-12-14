TheStreet Lowers Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.92.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,725,000 after acquiring an additional 862,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,416,000 after buying an additional 841,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.