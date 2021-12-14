TheStreet Downgrades IDT (NYSE:IDT) to C+

IDT (NYSE:IDT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.16. IDT has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter.

In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $72,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IDT by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in IDT by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in IDT by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.