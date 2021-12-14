The Transfer Token (TTT) Hits Market Cap of $630.86 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.02 or 0.00012601 BTC on exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $630.86 million and approximately $548,550.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00079991 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002591 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

