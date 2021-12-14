The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $835.40

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 835.40 ($11.04) and last traded at GBX 832 ($11.00), with a volume of 91704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 827.60 ($10.94).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.71) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.51) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.87) to GBX 570 ($7.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.93) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 710.83 ($9.39).

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 748.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 718.54. The stock has a market cap of £8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 11.63 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

In related news, insider Andrew Duff bought 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 758 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($131,725.92).

About The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

