The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,780 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Progressive by 9,885.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,597 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Progressive by 55.0% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 37.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.95.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

