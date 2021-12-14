The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) to Issue — Dividend of $0.80

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.58.

IFN stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

Get The India Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The India Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 241,493 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.36% of The India Fund worth $25,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.