The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Hershey by 103.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $187.65. 2,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,735. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $189.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

