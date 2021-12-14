The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

NYSE CNC opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $79.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Centene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Centene by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 6,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after buying an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

