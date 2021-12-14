The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.
NYSE CNC opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $79.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23.
In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Centene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Centene by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 6,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after buying an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
