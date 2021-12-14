The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SID. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 1,146,480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 305,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 188.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 220,486 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 24.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

