The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SID. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.