The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €85.00 Price Target

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €85.00 ($95.51) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

BFSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Befesa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ETR:BFSA opened at €62.90 ($70.67) on Tuesday. Befesa has a 1 year low of €45.95 ($51.63) and a 1 year high of €72.90 ($81.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

