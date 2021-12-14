The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Shares of EL opened at $360.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $362.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.65.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

