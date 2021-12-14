The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. The Carlyle Group reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of CG stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,238,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,804,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 906.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,737 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

