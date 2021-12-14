The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKIN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $734,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 82,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,365. Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

