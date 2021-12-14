The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.
Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60).
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $734,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 82,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,365. Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83.
About Beauty Health
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.