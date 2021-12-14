Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. Texas Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $7.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.24 on Thursday, hitting $189.00. The company had a trading volume of 151,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,209. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.05. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.