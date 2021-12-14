Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk Sells 169,111 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total value of $167,803,771.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total value of $408,038,061.06.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total value of $328,745,077.35.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84.

On Monday, November 15th, Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75.

On Friday, November 12th, Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total value of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $966.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $970.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.76, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,017.00 and a 200-day moving average of $803.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,499 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 13.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

