TerraKRW (KRT) Market Cap Tops $37.00 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $37.00 million and approximately $81,946.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 42,081,893,618 coins and its circulating supply is 42,081,164,510 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

