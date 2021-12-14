Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $610.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $531.38.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $557.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $246.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.10. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,434 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

