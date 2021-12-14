Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,949 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $403.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.95.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

