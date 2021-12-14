Telemus Capital LLC Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $196.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.02 and a 200-day moving average of $194.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.03 and a 1-year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

