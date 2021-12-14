Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 3,223 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 38.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,900 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $375,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 81,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $734,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

