Telemus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $153,043,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $87,675,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $79,780,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $26,284,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $120.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

