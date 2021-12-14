Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Tobam increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $297.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

