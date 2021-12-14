Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,343,000 after acquiring an additional 227,161 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,369,000 after acquiring an additional 420,651 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

