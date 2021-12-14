Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.