Telemus Capital LLC Buys 3,296 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Amundi bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,002 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

