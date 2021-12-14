Telemus Capital LLC Buys 2,814 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

CVS opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

