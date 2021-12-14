Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $137.95 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.47. The stock has a market cap of $169.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

