Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica aims to boost shareholder value by prioritizing investment in its core operations. Its 5G network provides cutting-edge mobile Internet services, streamlining the entire communications infrastructure of Spain. The company intends to optimize its Hispam operations to enhance the Group structure and is on track to meet 2021 financial targets. The Telxius Tower sale, Virgin Media-O2 JV and accretive customer base drive its operating momentum. Its new operating model is expected to boost the digitization of the Group's operations. However, Telefonica continues to experience a significant impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, with pressure across both its B2C and B2B segments. Stiff domestic competition and a debt-laden balance sheet are potent risks. Supply chain disruptions and unfavorable forex dynamics pose major headwinds as well.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

TEF traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 48,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.78. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

