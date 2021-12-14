Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.25. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 37,854 shares traded.

TEF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays cut shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 413.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

