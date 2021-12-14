Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €3.15 ($3.54) and last traded at €3.16 ($3.55). 40,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.18 ($3.57).

The firm has a market capitalization of $864.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.56.

About Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber optic networks in Germany. The company operates in two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The company offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services. Its digital entertainment platform offers approximately 250 TV channels, and 60 digital radio stations.

