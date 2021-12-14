TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Terrence R. Curtin Sells 24,299 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $158.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.18 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $208,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $685,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $2,718,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $1,187,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

