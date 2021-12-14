TCW Group Inc. Sells 8,030 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 103,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 136,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.27.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($8.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

