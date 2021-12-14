TCW Group Inc. Sells 3,458 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Perrigo by 152.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 137.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Raymond Silcock purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,302 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRGO stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

