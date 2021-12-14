TCW Group Inc. Invests $702,000 in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on URBN. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

