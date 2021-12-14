TCW Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 156,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 28,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

