Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Pure Storage comprises 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pure Storage worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

