Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Pure Storage accounts for 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pure Storage worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

