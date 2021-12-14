Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for approximately 2.1% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $685.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $592.21. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.39 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total value of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,302 shares of company stock valued at $54,222,803. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

