Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. TTEC comprises approximately 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TTEC during the second quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the second quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.39 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.21.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

