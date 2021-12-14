Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Nano Dimension worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 604.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 459,239 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.35.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

