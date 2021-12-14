Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 855,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,836 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarLotz were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,551,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,594 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 1,602.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 668,056 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 3rd quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 366,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOTZ. Barrington Research cut CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CarLotz in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. CarLotz, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $321.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.22.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarLotz Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

