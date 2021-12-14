Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of BrainsWay worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWAY. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 214,893 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 million, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWAY. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

