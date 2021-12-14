Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

