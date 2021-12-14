Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires 656 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.42 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 664.00%.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $581,741. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

