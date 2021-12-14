Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.
TTM stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Tata Motors Company Profile
Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.
