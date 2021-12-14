Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

TTM stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 90.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 54.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 184.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 436.1% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 79.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,465,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 647,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

