Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $19,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Target by 1.1% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $234.17 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

