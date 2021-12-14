Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Target by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $234.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.49. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.