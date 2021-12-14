Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $232.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.39 and a 200-day moving average of $246.49. The company has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

