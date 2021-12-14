Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on January 13th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4941 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has raised its dividend payment by 49.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:TSM opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $603.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.91 and a 200 day moving average of $117.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $102.91 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,692,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.